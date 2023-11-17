IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,622 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.20% of IDEX worth $31,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 910.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $197.59 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.26.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.