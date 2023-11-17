IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $32.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.69.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDYA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $25,819.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $25,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,978 shares of company stock valued at $470,749 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $29.94 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.