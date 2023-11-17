Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,270 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Howmet Aerospace worth $35,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.0 %

HWM opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

