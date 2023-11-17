HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $62.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

