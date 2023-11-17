Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Position Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 4.9 %

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.