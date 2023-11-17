Head-To-Head Comparison: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) vs. Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoStar Group and Kingold Jewelry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $2.39 billion 14.06 $369.45 million $0.99 83.07 Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

This is a summary of current ratings for CoStar Group and Kingold Jewelry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group currently has a consensus price target of $90.09, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CoStar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 16.86% 6.49% 5.31% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CoStar Group beats Kingold Jewelry on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. It also provides Leasing, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Kingold Jewelry

(Get Free Report)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

