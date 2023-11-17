Head-To-Head Comparison: Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) and Its Peers

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Atlas Energy Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors 23.53% 2.07% 5.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atlas Energy Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 9 1 3.10 Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors 186 964 1358 16 2.48

Earnings and Valuation

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 51.32%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 27.63%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million $217.01 million N/A Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors $2.65 billion $437.71 million 8.93

Atlas Energy Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

