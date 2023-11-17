Head to Head Analysis: TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTD) vs. Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Free Report) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TradeUP Acquisition and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TradeUP Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.88%. Given Dyadic International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than TradeUP Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

TradeUP Acquisition has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TradeUP Acquisition and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TradeUP Acquisition N/A N/A -3.38% Dyadic International -232.38% -71.31% -58.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TradeUP Acquisition and Dyadic International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TradeUP Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.00 million N/A N/A Dyadic International $2.93 million 16.81 -$9.73 million ($0.23) -7.43

TradeUP Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dyadic International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of TradeUP Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of TradeUP Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TradeUP Acquisition beats Dyadic International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TradeUP Acquisition

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced from C1-cell protein production platform. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; and strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U., as well as co-development and marketing agreement with Fermbox Bio Inc to design,Develop, and commercialize animal free alternative proteins and biomaterials The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

