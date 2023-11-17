Head-To-Head Analysis: Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -148.97% -42.17% -29.50% Hyundai Motor 6.15% 10.40% 3.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 0 5 15 0 2.75 Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rivian Automotive and Hyundai Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $28.95, suggesting a potential upside of 76.63%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Hyundai Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $3.78 billion 4.11 -$6.75 billion ($6.03) -2.72 Hyundai Motor $99.77 billion 0.19 $5.16 billion $27.52 3.23

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyundai Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rivian Automotive has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyundai Motor beats Rivian Automotive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

