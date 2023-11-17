Head to Head Analysis: Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) vs. Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) and Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Konecranes and Wabash National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konecranes 0 0 0 0 N/A Wabash National 0 4 0 0 2.00

Wabash National has a consensus price target of $27.10, indicating a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Wabash National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wabash National is more favorable than Konecranes.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konecranes N/A N/A N/A Wabash National 8.56% 48.80% 16.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Konecranes and Wabash National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.9% of Konecranes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Wabash National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Wabash National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Konecranes and Wabash National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konecranes N/A N/A N/A $1.15 34.88 Wabash National $2.60 billion 0.37 $112.26 million $4.58 4.60

Wabash National has higher revenue and earnings than Konecranes. Wabash National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konecranes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Konecranes pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Wabash National pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Konecranes pays out 91.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Wabash National pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wabash National beats Konecranes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konecranes



Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services lifting equipment. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. In addition, it provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries, as well as involved in design and manufacture of crane components. Further, the company offers container, bulk, and shipyard handling equipment, as well as mobile harbor cranes, lift trucks. Additionally, it engages in port services comprising of retrofits, inspection, spare parts, training, and digital services. Furthermore, the company is involved in consulting and engineering, ecolifting, safety assist, servicing, and maintenance of ports, and cores for lifting. The company serves automotive, container handling, general manufacturing, intermodal, metal production, mining, nuclear, paper and forest, petroleum and gas, power, shipyards, waste to energy and biomass sectors. Konecranes Plc was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hyvinkää, Finland.

About Wabash National



Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products. This segment also offers stainless steel and aluminum tank trailers for the dairy, food and beverage, oil, gas, and chemical end markets; dry bulk trailers; and fiberglass reinforced poly tank trailers. The Parts & Services segment provides aftermarket parts and services; steel flatbed bodies, truck body mounting, shelving for package delivery, partitions, roof racks, hitches, liftgates, and thermal solutions; and door repair and replacement, collision repair, and basic maintenance services. This segment also offers stainless steel storage tanks and silos, mixers, and processors for the dairy, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, craft brewing, and biotech end markets; and composite products, including truck bodies, overhead doors, and other industrial application products. The company offers its products under the Wabash, DuraPlate, DuraPlateHD, DuraPlate AeroSkirt, and AeroSkirt CX brands, as well as EcoNex brand. It distributes its products directly, as well as through its retail operations and independent dealers to truckload common carriers, leasing companies, private fleet carriers, less-than-truckload common carriers, and package carriers. Wabash National Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana.

