Head-To-Head Analysis: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) vs. IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. IF Bancorp pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 8.25% 4.46% 0.37% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 16.99% 10.55% 0.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IF Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares IF Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $36.14 million 1.31 $4.66 million $0.97 14.60 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $28.73 million 1.42 $5.70 million $1.68 7.74

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IF Bancorp. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IF Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IF Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats IF Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. The company operates through branches in Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden, and Benton, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

