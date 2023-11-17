Head to Head Analysis: Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) versus Its Competitors

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Atlas Energy Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 9 1 3.10 Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors 186 964 1358 16 2.48

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 51.32%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 27.63%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million $217.01 million N/A Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors $2.65 billion $437.71 million 8.93

Atlas Energy Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors 23.53% 2.07% 5.12%

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

