HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ThermoGenesis’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

ThermoGenesis Trading Up 1.5 %

THMO opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $6.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ThermoGenesis by 30.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth $328,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth $40,000. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

