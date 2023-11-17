HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

BiomX Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PHGE opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.34. BiomX has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that BiomX will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.