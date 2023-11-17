HC Wainwright Comments on Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.93). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

ACRS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

View Our Latest Report on ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of ACRS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.65. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 1,888,588 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 1,248,392 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,507,000. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after buying an additional 875,109 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider James Loerop bought 14,705 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.