HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aadi Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($2.46) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.71). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aadi Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

In other news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 10,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $44,660.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,611,205 shares in the company, valued at $6,960,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $357,544. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 224,178 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Knott David M Jr grew its position in Aadi Bioscience by 574.3% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 183,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 156,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aadi Bioscience by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 140,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aadi Bioscience by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 97,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

