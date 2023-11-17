Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

HLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,055,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 22.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,420,000 after buying an additional 9,812,040 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,969,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,326,000 after purchasing an additional 559,623 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Haleon by 36.6% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,361 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in Haleon by 6.5% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after buying an additional 567,001 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.25 on Friday. Haleon has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

