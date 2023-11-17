Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
HLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Haleon Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:HLN opened at $8.25 on Friday. Haleon has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30.
Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
