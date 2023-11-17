H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.
H. Lundbeck A/S Price Performance
About H. Lundbeck A/S
H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.
