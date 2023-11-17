Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.
GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot
Green Dot Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.07. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $348.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
See Also
