Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDOT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 3,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.07. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $348.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.