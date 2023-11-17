Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Sells C$2,729,415.00 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.99, for a total transaction of C$2,729,415.00.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.6 %
Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 25.47. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52-week low of C$29.58 and a 52-week high of C$42.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.05. The firm has a market cap of C$39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.
Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 88.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great-West Lifeco
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great-West Lifeco
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.