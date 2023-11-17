Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Sells C$2,729,415.00 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.99, for a total transaction of C$2,729,415.00.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.6 %

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 25.47. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52-week low of C$29.58 and a 52-week high of C$42.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.05. The firm has a market cap of C$39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.22.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

