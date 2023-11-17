Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CFO Buys $23,200.00 in Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) CFO Marcin Urbaszek bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $23,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,058 shares in the company, valued at $380,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marcin Urbaszek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Marcin Urbaszek acquired 10,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.75%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 64,535 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

