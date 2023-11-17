Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Golden Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AUMN. Fundamental Research set a $11.36 target price on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 73.94% and a negative return on equity of 223.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

