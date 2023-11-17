Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $67.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.11.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.