GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.25% of GFL Environmental worth $36,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 134,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in GFL Environmental by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,740,000 after purchasing an additional 305,900 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,893,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.