Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) vs. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Head to Head Comparison

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and One Liberty Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.41 billion 8.63 $684.65 million $2.74 16.61 One Liberty Properties $92.22 million 4.52 $42.18 million $1.09 18.17

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 106.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties pays out 165.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 2 10 0 2.83 One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus price target of $54.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.23%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Given One Liberty Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 51.33% 17.36% 6.52% One Liberty Properties 24.61% 7.55% 3.05%

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats One Liberty Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

