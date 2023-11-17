FY2027 EPS Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.78. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,577.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,978 shares of company stock worth $470,749. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 342.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.