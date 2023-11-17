FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hallador Energy Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hallador Energy in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.54. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $417.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 760.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 809,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 287,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 245,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,236,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

