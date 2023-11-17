FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Chorus Aviation in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of C$447.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.03 million.

CHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.73. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$453.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.