FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives $12.20 Average PT from Analysts

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FREY. TD Cowen downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.90 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $231.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.94. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREY. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

