Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,267 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 140,429 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $113,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.3 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

