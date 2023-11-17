Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.66. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

