Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of FBRX stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.66. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
