Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Lowered by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,347 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

