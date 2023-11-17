Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $816,000 Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of ONEY opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $707.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $102.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

