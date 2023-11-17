Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $806,000 Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.61% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 333,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 83,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 213.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

HEEM stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

