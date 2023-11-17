Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $826,000 in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.63% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000.

Get Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.