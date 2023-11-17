Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

