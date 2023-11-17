Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.02 Million in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.17% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

HAUZ stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. X-trackers International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

