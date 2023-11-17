Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 1,010 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

