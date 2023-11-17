Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142,969 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 144.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.16. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $671,022.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $671,022.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,375 shares of company stock worth $10,417,755. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

