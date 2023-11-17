First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.21.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$13.66 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6891026 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

