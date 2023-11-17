Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

TSE FC opened at C$9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.40. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$9.41 and a 12-month high of C$12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

Insider Activity at Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

In related news, Director Keith L. Ray bought 6,500 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.