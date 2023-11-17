Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
TSE FC opened at C$9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.40. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$9.41 and a 12-month high of C$12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.96.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.
Insider Activity at Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.