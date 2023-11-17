Financial Survey: Noah (NYSE:NOAH) versus TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Noah pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Noah pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG pays out -1,745.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TPG is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Noah has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 0 3 0 3.00 TPG 0 6 4 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Noah and TPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Noah presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.04%. TPG has a consensus target price of $33.59, suggesting a potential downside of 0.74%. Given Noah’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Noah is more favorable than TPG.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noah and TPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $449.51 million 1.92 $141.59 million $1.80 7.52 TPG $1.85 billion 5.64 -$56.24 million ($0.11) -307.64

Noah has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Noah and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah 26.54% 9.20% 7.41% TPG 4.91% 19.78% 7.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Noah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of Noah shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.7% of TPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TPG beats Noah on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The company offers investment products, including domestic and overseas publicly raised and public securities investment funds, privately-raised investment funds, and private equity products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. It also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

