Financial Survey: Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) & Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eurocash and Sprouts Farmers Market, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sprouts Farmers Market 3 5 0 0 1.63

Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus target price of $34.88, indicating a potential downside of 15.06%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than Eurocash.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A N/A $1.32 2.81 Sprouts Farmers Market $6.40 billion 0.65 $261.16 million $2.44 16.83

This table compares Eurocash and Sprouts Farmers Market’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprouts Farmers Market, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Eurocash shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eurocash and Sprouts Farmers Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market 3.78% 26.89% 9.05%

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Eurocash on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, hotel and café chains, and catering outlets. It operates a network of Cash & Carry warehouses; Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; Inmedio; and franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Komorniki, Poland.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

