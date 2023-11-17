Financial Survey: Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 18.05% 13.57% 1.86% Bread Financial 10.50% 21.09% 2.46%

Risk and Volatility

Cielo has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bread Financial 2 6 2 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cielo and Bread Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bread Financial has a consensus price target of $39.11, suggesting a potential upside of 48.54%. Given Bread Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than Cielo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cielo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bread Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cielo pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Bread Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cielo pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bread Financial pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cielo and Bread Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.07 billion 1.01 $273.40 million $0.13 5.95 Bread Financial $4.08 billion 0.32 $223.00 million $10.77 2.44

Cielo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bread Financial. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cielo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Cielo on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. The company also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits, prepaid transportation, and mobile payment; software development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable through the Internet; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

