Financial Contrast: Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) & Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Semler Scientific and Zynex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zynex has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 128.32%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Semler Scientific and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 29.25% 32.25% 28.18% Zynex 8.59% 25.38% 12.02%

Volatility and Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and Zynex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $56.69 million 4.71 $14.32 million $2.50 15.55 Zynex $158.17 million 1.85 $17.05 million $0.43 20.12

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Semler Scientific. Semler Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Zynex on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. It also supplies private labeled products, including electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, the company distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, LSO Back Braces for lumbar support, and knee braces for knee support. Further, it offers Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500), a fluid volume monitor, which is a non-invasive medical device for monitoring relative fluid volume changes used in operating and recovery rooms to detect fluid loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery; Zynex Wireless Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1600), a noninvasive monitoring device designed to measure relative changes in fluid volume in adult patients; NiCO CO-Oximeter, a laser-based noninvasive co-oximeter; and HemeOx tHb Oximeter, a laser-based total hemoglobin pulse oximeter. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; hemodynamic monitoring; and pulse oximetry monitoring. It sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

