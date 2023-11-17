Financial Contrast: Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) versus Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) and Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bausch Health Companies and Nuvectis Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Companies 0 2 1 0 2.33 Nuvectis Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.55%. Nuvectis Pharma has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.10%. Given Nuvectis Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvectis Pharma is more favorable than Bausch Health Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

74.6% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Nuvectis Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Nuvectis Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Nuvectis Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Companies -11.27% 1,124.72% 4.78% Nuvectis Pharma N/A -140.66% -106.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Nuvectis Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Companies $8.12 billion 0.29 -$225.00 million ($2.64) -2.48 Nuvectis Pharma N/A N/A -$19.08 million ($1.50) -5.47

Nuvectis Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch Health Companies. Nuvectis Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bausch Health Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvectis Pharma has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The International segment sells aesthetic medical devices, branded pharmaceuticals, generic pharmaceuticals, and OTC products internationally. The Solta Medical segment engages in the sale of aesthetic medical devices. The Diversified segment offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes; generic products; ortho dermatologic; and dentistry products in the United States. The Bausch + Lomb segment offers products in the areas of vision care, surgical, and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals products. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases. It has license agreement with the CRT Pioneer Fund for the NXP800 and any of related derivatives; and the University of Edinburgh for the NXP900 and any of associated derivatives. The company was formerly known as Centry Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. in July 2021. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

