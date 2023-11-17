Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 56.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 87.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $354.01 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $209.88 and a 12-month high of $355.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.69.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

