Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.25.

NYSE XOM opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $406.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

