Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Rating Increased to Buy at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Extendicare Price Performance

TSE EXE opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.45. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$7.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$541.08 million, a PE ratio of 214.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.71.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Stories

