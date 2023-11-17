Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60,640 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Exact Sciences worth $31,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,037,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,532,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,861,000 after buying an additional 620,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,228,000 after buying an additional 516,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.46. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

